Proton-M launch delayed to fix problems — Roscosmos

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. The launch of the Proton‑M launch vehicle has been postponed to eliminate shortcomings, but it will not affect the planned scientific program, Roscosmos said in a statement.

"During the planned pre-launch checks of all systems, a local discrepancy was diagnosed in the upper stage of the rocket. The start of the launch vehicle was postponed to eliminate the shortcomings. But the postponement will not affect the planned scientific program and all tasks will be completed," the message says.

According to Ivan Danilov, Roscosmos Deputy Director General, "the scope of work has already been determined. After carrying out the necessary measures, we will continue to prepare the launch vehicle in the normal mode."

The launch of Proton-M with the Electro‑L satellite No. 5 was scheduled for 3:20 p.m. Moscow time on December 15.

About the Electro-L satellites

Electro-L hydrometeorological satellites, being in geostationary orbit, receive and process multispectral images of clouds and the underlying Earth's surface of the entire observed disk of the Earth, receive hydrometeorological data in orbit, perform telecommunication functions by disseminating, exchanging hydrometeorological and heliogeophysical data, and relaying signals from emergency radio beacons of the COSPAS-SARSAT system.

The first Electro-L satellite was launched in 2011, communication with it was lost in 2016. Electro-L No. 2 entered orbit in 2015, and No. 3 in 2019. They are still working at the moment.