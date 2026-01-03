Some radicals in US seek to drag Washington into war in Taiwan Strait — Chinese envoy

MOSCOW, January 3. /TASS/. A group of radicals in the United States seeks to drag Washington into a war in the Taiwan Strait, Chinese Ambassador to Moscow Zhang Hanhui said in an interview with TASS.

"The US side should clearly understand that the Lai Ching-te administration that hurries to secure American arms supplies to Taiwan pursues one basic goal: to drag the United States into the conflict while a small group of radicals in the USA that promotes Taiwan’s armament actually seeks to bring the United States back to the outdated pathway of interference in external affairs and participation in a war," the Chinese ambassador said.

"History will prove that the more the American side indulges with separatist forces that advocate ‘Taiwan’s independence’ in their provocations, the more bitter fruits it will have to reap," the ambassador stressed.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with TASS that the situation in the Taiwan Strait might escalate. He pointed out that the Taiwan issue was exploited as a tool of strategically and militarily containing China.