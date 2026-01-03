MOSCOW, January 3. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 180 servicemen, equipment, and three warehouses in the area of responsibility of the Battlegroup North in the past 24 hours, Vasily Mezhevykh, head of the group's press center, reported.

"Servicemen from units of the Battlegroup North, including unmanned systems, destroyed up to 180 servicemen, 14 vehicles, an electronic warfare station, two field artillery pieces, and three warehouses of Ukrainian armed forces in the past 24 hours," he said.