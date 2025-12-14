Russian delegation arrives in Washington for G20 sherpa meeting — envoy

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. The Russian delegation has arrived in Washington to participate in the first G20 sherpa meeting under the US presidency, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Marat Berdyev said.

"The United States is beginning its G20 presidency in 2026. On December 15-16, the first meetings of sherpas and financial representatives of the forum’s members will be held in Washington. The Russian delegation, led by our country’s Sherpa Svetlana Lukash, has arrived in the US capital," Berdyev wrote on his Telegram channel.

He added that he "joined the accompanying delegation as a sous-sherpa alongside officials from the presidential administration, the Foreign Ministry, the Finance Ministry, and the embassy in Washington."

The United States assumed the G20 presidency for 2026 on December 1, 2025.