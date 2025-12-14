Russian air defenses down 290 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones in past day

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. Russian air defense shot down four smart bombs and 290 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones in the past day, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, a total of 669 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 102,637 drones, 639 missile systems, 26,531 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,631 multiple rocket launchers, 31,891 field artillery systems and mortars, as well as 49,012special military motor vehicles have been destroyed since the start of Moscow’s special military operation.