LONDON, December 12. /TASS/. US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll has been removed from negotiations on resolving the Ukrainian conflict by "paranoid" Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, The Telegraph reported, citing sources.

According to the newspaper, Hegseth saw Driscoll as exceeding his authority during the Ukraine talks and decided to sideline him. "He (Driscoll - TASS) was seen to be exerting himself a bit too much, and he had his hand slapped," one source told the news outlet.

The Telegraph wrote that Driscoll was expected to visit Kiev in late November but ultimately did not show up in the capital. Ukrainian officials said the minister might also have taken part in consultations on the Ukrainian settlement in Paris, but his visit was canceled at the last moment.

According to CNN sources, the unusual role assigned to Driscoll in the efforts to peacefully resolve the conflict in Ukraine has revived discussion that he could eventually replace Hegseth as head of the Pentagon. CNN reports that this possibility has been quietly under consideration within the US administration for several months. Driscoll later said he was not interested in the Pentagon’s top position.