Russia starts using Force reconnaissance drone, resistant to electronic warfare

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. Russia is successfully using a reconnaissance version of the 15-inch Force drone with proprietary software and offset control frequencies that is resistant to electronic warfare in the Zaporozhye area, a source in the development company Drone Force told TASS.

"The device was created at the request of our military personnel performing tasks in the Zaporozhye area. The enemy's heavy equipment is located at a distance of 10 km, but conventional drones do not reach it due to the effects of electronic warfare. The guys needed a reconnaissance drone for artillery guidance, an analogue of an FPV drone with capabilities outstripping the Mavik. We have achieved this goal by developing our own software and shifting the control frequencies. Before using the new drone, we tested it at one of the landfills near Moscow, and the device proved to be resistant even to Russian electronic warfare. Currently, the Force 15-inch reconnaissance drone is being used in the Zaporozhye area and is showing high efficiency," the source said.

The device is equipped with thermal imaging equipment and can work around the clock.

"Thanks to the new software, the results of using the drone have increased significantly. The guys in the free zone were satisfied. The drone has already been put into mass production, about 600 similar devices are produced every month," the source said.