MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. The Kiev regime has lost an estimated 10,000 foreign mercenaries over the entire period of combat operations in Ukraine, ex-officer of the Ukrainian Security Service Vasily Prozorov told TASS.

"It is difficult to give their exact number [the number of mercenaries killed] in Ukraine. First of all, this is classified information in Ukraine, and also they have a large number of various units. <…> There is even more than one foreign legion in Ukraine. There is a foreign legion of Ukraine’s military intelligence and a foreign legion of land troops and they are scattered across various units there, across various mechanized brigades, air assault formations. There are a lot of them but I believe that the total number is estimated at about 10,000," he said.

Deputy Chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department, Akhmat Special Forces Commander Lieutenant General Apty Alaudinov told TASS earlier that a considerable part of professional foreign mercenaries of the Ukrainian army had been killed or had left the zone of combat operations while the training level of mercenaries remaining in Ukraine had declined noticeably.

As Alaudinov said, the Ukrainian military command concentrated foreign mercenaries near Krasnoarmeysk and Kupyansk in an attempt to halt the Russian army’s advance.