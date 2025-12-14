West erodes traditional values — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. Neoliberal elites in the West are imposing approaches that are alien to other nations and undermining traditional values, Kirill Logvinov, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department of International Organizations, said at the Global Forum of the Alliance of Civilizations in Riyadh, according to a copy of his speech obtained by TASS.

"The deliberate erosion of these foundations and the relentless attempts by the neoliberal elite of the West to impose alien approaches on other nations are deeply disturbing," Logvinov said. "Today, we are witnessing attempts to introduce ideas that call into question the fundamental principles of the social order," he added.

"Making individual freedom without responsibility the top priority, ignoring basic moral values, interfering with traditional family models, and blurring the lines between right and wrong - all of this leads to society falling apart," the diplomat concluded.