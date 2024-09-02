Floods in Bangladesh leave at least 67 killed

NEW DELHI, September 2. /TASS/. At least 67 people have become victims of floods that swept 11 districts of Bangladesh in recent days, local authorities reported.

"The floods have affected 5,108,202 people in 504 districts and municipalities in 11 districts of the country," the government statement also reads.

The overall number of families left homeless is 605,767, and 306,741 people are now housed in 3,615 shelters together with 32,830 cattle.

At present, the flood situation in the country is gradually improving. Financial and material aid is being distributed to residents of the affected areas. Work of several hundred medics and rescuers is underway.

The ongoing flooding in Bangladesh is considered the worst in the last 37 years.