ST. PETERSBURG, December 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Gazprom and the company's partners on the completion of works on Nord Stream 2.

"I would like to congratulate Gazprom and your partners in Nord Stream 2 project on the completion of work on the creation of this large additional pipeline and on the fact that it is ready for operation," Putin said at a meeting on the autumn-winter heating season.