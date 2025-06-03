Sales of Russian IT solutions almost double in three years — PM Mishustin

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, June 3. /TASS/. Sales of Russian IT solutions have almost doubled since 2022 to 4.5 trillion rubles ($57 bln), Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

The head of the cabinet noted the importance of having a strong IT sector, adding that "in Russia this sector has been strengthening gradually." "Since 2022, sales of domestic IT solutions and services have almost doubled, reaching 4.5 trillion rubles," he said at a plenary session of the Digitalization of Industrial Russia (CIPR) conference.

The share of IT in Russia’s aggregate GDP gained more than one third in three years, having reached 2.4%, Mishustin said. "The share of the industry [of information technologies] in GDP added more than one third, reaching 2.4%," he said.

"IT companies have been actively boosting investments in their own development, including purchases of equipment, expansion of compute capacity," the premier said, adding that "their fixed investment climbed 2.5-fold in three years, having surpassed 800 bln rubles by the end of last year."

A special institution of ‘digital attaches’ aimed at facilitating exports of Russian IT solutions already operates in 17 countries of the world, Mishustin said, noting that their footprint will continue expanding.

"The products of our IT industry are competitive and they should more actively enter foreign markets," he said. "For doing this the so-called digital attaches operate," the premier added.

"Employees of Russia’s trade missions in other countries help businessmen organize exports. Such specialists already operate in 17 countries. This year the geography of the service will expand," the prime minister concluded.