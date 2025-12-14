MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. NATO specialists operating in Ukraine and within the country’s government bodies were among the factors that prompted Russia to launch its special military operation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin.

Commenting on Vladimir Zelensky’s statements after his 2019 election victory, Peskov said the politician had campaigned on a platform of peace but instead violated the Minsk agreements and escalated tensions.

"There was a clear presence of NATO specialists on Ukrainian territory and within government agencies, alongside the supply of weapons. This posed a direct threat to Russian citizens in Ukraine, as well as broader security risks for Russia," Peskov said. "All of this ultimately led to the decision to launch the special military operation," he clarified.