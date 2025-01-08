Moscow ready to provide help to Syria — Russia’s UN envoy

UN, January 8. /TASS/. Moscow is ready to actively participate in efforts to support Syria and its neighbors, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said.

"Russia is ready to participate in those efforts for the benefit of the Syrian people and its neighbors. In particular, it intends to continue providing multi-faceted assistance to the Syrian people, including through relevant international agencies by supplying humanitarian help, reconstructing social infrastructure facilities destroyed during the conflict, laying the groundwork for the return of Syrian refugees and temporarily displaced persons," the diplomat said at a meeting of the UN Security Council on Syria.

He also noted the importance of international coordination in the issues related to bringing relief and Syria’s reconstruction and pointed out the necessity for the UN to play a proper role in the settlement.