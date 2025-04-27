Conflict in Kashmir is in interests of neither India nor Pakistan — top Chinese diplomat

BEIJIN, April 27. /TASS/. China calls on India and Pakistan to show restraint after the terror attack in the Indian union territory of Jammu and Kashmir because a conflict is in the interests of neither of them, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

"China calls for the soonest impartial investigation because a conflict is not in the fundamental interests of either India or Pakistan and will in no way promote regional peace and stability," the Chinese foreign ministry quoted him as saying during a phone call with his Pakistani counterpart, Ishaq Dar.

The top Chinese diplomat stressed that fighting against terrorism is a shared responsibility of all countries. Beijing, in his words, supports the Pakistani side on this matter. He also said that he hopes that tensions between Pakistan and India will be eased.

On April 22, armed men killed 25 Indians and one Nepalese national and wounded many more with machine gun fire in the popular tourist town of Pahalgam (Indian union territory of Jammu and Kashmir). The attackers, who were wearing fatigues, fled. Following the attack, India almost halved its embassy staff in Islamabad, declared the military advisors of the Pakistani diplomatic mission in India personae non gratae, and closed the key Attari checkpoint on the border with Pakistan.