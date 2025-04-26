MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. The Kiev regime keeps detaining 52 civilians from Russia’s borderline Kursk Region in violation of international norms, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said.

"To this day, 52 residents [of the Kursk] Region, forcibly relocated by Ukrainian troops, are being detained by the Kiev regime against all international norms and principles, justice and humanity," she wrote on her Telegram channel.

"We mourn all those killed, the destroyed villages and churches. Our heart goes out to those who lost their homes, families and friends," the ombudswoman said.