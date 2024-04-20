Russian defense chief checks implementation of orders to develop drones

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has visited a testing ground in the Moscow Military District to check the implementation of orders to develop drones and small arms based on the experience gained during the special military operation, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"All the presented drones and payload were created from domestic composite materials and elements, which makes it possible to promptly start the mass production of these unmanned aerial vehicles ," the statement reads.