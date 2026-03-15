IDF reports new wave of strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

TEL AVIV, March 15. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has carried out another series of strikes against Hezbollah targets across Lebanon, the military press service reported.

The targets included rocket launchers ready to fire at Israel and several headquarters of the Radwan Force special operations unit in Beirut, the press service said.

The military noted that, since the beginning of its operations against Hezbollah, Israel has "severely damaged the organization’s command and control capabilities, its financial capacity and the weapons in its possession.".