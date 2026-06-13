MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. The West is aware that it has little time left to pressurize Russia which it has failed to break by sanctions, Milorad Dodik, leader of the Alliance of Independent Social Democrats, the leading political party in Republika Srpska, one of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s entities, said in an interview with TASS.

"Western countries feel that their time is running out. They expected to break Russia with sanctions," Dodik said. "But Russia realized that there were about 15 million Russians in Ukraine who needed to be protected," the politician pointed out.

When at least one US national is under threat anywhere in the world, the United States intervenes, Dodik said.

"So, how couldn’t Russia have intervened when there were 15 million Russians under threat?" he said.

"How couldn’t it have intervened, considering how Ukraine was formed? It was formed through previous Russian territories, which the previous authorities had torn away piece by piece to form Ukraine. This is absurd," the politician said.

Dodik conveyed his condolences over the deaths of college students as a result of the Ukrainian army’s strike on Starobelsk in the Lugansk People’s Republic.

"I mourn those killed in that college," he said. "This attack only confirms Kiev’s criminal intentions.".