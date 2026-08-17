Atom platform to serve as foundation for Russian-Chinese automotive industrial cluster

KAZAN, August 17. /TASS/. The Atom electric vehicle platform will serve as the foundation for a Russian-Chinese automotive industrial cluster, including for cooperation with ASEAN and Middle Eastern countries, First Deputy Chief Executive Officer of KAMA JSC Anatoly Kiyashko said at the international SPROUTS forum in Kazan.

"Our Atom platform is becoming a foundational element for the formation of a Russian-Chinese automotive industrial cluster, including in terms of relations with ASEAN and Middle Eastern countries. A key role here is played not only by the logistics provided by partners in China, Thailand, and Saudi Arabia, but also by our direct partners, namely the industrial cluster in Tatarstan and, of course, the Technopolis Special Economic Zone in Moscow," he said at the "Cluster Cooperation as a Driver of Technological Sovereignty: New Horizons of Partnership Between Russia and China in Industry and Innovation" session.

Atom’s development is based on a joint intellectual product, with Chinese specialists and Russian engineers integrated into a unified process, while the team having already patented the platform, body architecture, and chassis as a joint development, Kiyashko noted, adding that the vehicle’s localization level exceeds 70% at launch.

Work to develop the Atom electric vehicle began in 2021. The first functional prototype was presented in Moscow in May 2023. The Kama company, the manufacturer of Atom, was founded in August 2021. In July 2026, it was reported that the developer had begun delivering the first vehicles to customers.

The fourth "SPROUTS: Russia and China - Mutually Beneficial Cooperation" international forum is being held in Kazan on August 16-19. The business program includes more than 50 business sessions. TASS is the event’s general information partner.