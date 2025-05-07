Pakistan attacks temple in Jammu and Kashmir — Indian sources

NEW DELHI, May 7. /TASS/. Pakistan has attacked a temple of the Sikh community in the Poonch district in India's union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Indian sources reported.

"In addition to the attack on the school, Pakistan also attacked a gurdwara (a Sikh temple - TASS) in Poonch," they said.

India's Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries Ravneet Singh Bittu specified on his X page that the Pakistani military had attacked the Guru Singh Sabha Sahib temple in Poonch. Three visitors of the temple were killed, he said. "[We] deeply condemn the cowardly attack by Pakistani forces on the sacred Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Sahib, Poonch. <…> India will not tolerate such barbarity," he emphasized.

Earlier, Indian sources said Pakistan had attacked a school in the densely populated Poonch district.

Relations between India and Pakistan deteriorated after the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, in the Indian union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, that killed 25 Indian citizens and a Nepali national. India said it had evidence that the attack was carried out by the Resistance Front, the sabotage wing of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba radical group (outlawed in Russia). New Delhi and Islamabad imposed reciprocal restrictive measures, suspending bilateral agreements and closing their airspace to each other's aircraft.

Late on May 6, Indian forces conducted Operation Sindoor, hitting nine targets in Pakistan and the Pakistani-controlled part of Kashmir where terrorists were based. During the operation, 17 terrorists were eliminated and 60 were injured, the News18 TV channel reported. According to the Pakistani military, 26 civilians were killed and 46 others were injured. Five Indian Air Force fighter jets were shot down in the attack. Pakistan closed its airspace for 48 hours and retaliated. As a result, 10 people were killed and 48 injured on the Line of Control in India's union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Reuters reported.