Deliveries of NATO-ordered US weapons for Ukraine continue — Rutte

BRUSSELS, March 26. /TASS/. All arms NATO ordered from the US for Ukraine have been delivered or continue to be shipped, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said at a press conference in Brussels, commenting on a Washington Post report that the US may soon send NATO-funded air defense missiles intended for Kiev to the Middle East.

"Everything that NATO Allies and partners have paid for through PURL (Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List - TASS) has been delivered or to flow to Ukraine," Rutte said.