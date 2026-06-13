Ukraine attacks transport workshop of Zaporozhye nuclear power plant

MELITOPOL, June 13. /TASS/. Ukraine has hit the transport workshop of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant anew, damaging cars, fuel pumps and glazing, the station said on Max messenger.

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces have again attacked the transport workshop of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, part of Rosatom nuclear power plants. As a result of the strikes, three cars were damaged, two of which were completely destroyed by fire. The refueling pumps and the glazing of the workshop building were also damaged," it said.