LONDON, June 14. /TASS/. Negotiators from Qatar have arrived Tehran to finalize an agreement aimed to end the conflict between the United States and Iran, Reuters news agency reported on Sunday citing its sources.

The agreement to end the conflict, which has been raging for more than three months, can be signed as early as Sunday, according to Reuters.

"US and Pakistani leaders forecast a Sunday signing of a framework agreement to end the more than three-month-long war, but Tehran cast doubt over timing hardline protesters in Iran voiced opposition," the news agency reported.