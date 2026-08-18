China’s New New Shipping seeks joint shipbuilding ventures with Russian firms

KAZAN, August 18. /TASS/. Chinese logistics provider New New Shipping is looking to partner with Russian companies on the joint construction of specialized vessels, the company’s CEO Ke Jin announced at the "Sprouts: Russia and China – Mutually Beneficial Cooperation" forum.

"We hope to deepen cooperation with Russian shipowners to jointly build the specialized vessels required for Russia-China logistics. This includes bulk carriers, semi-submersible vessels, and other types to meet the diverse needs of bilateral trade," Ke said. "We firmly believe that through joint efforts, Chinese and Russian enterprises can not only alleviate the current shipping capacity shortage but also lay a solid foundation for long-term cooperation."

The CEO also stressed the critical role of operations along Arctic routes. "This year, we will make our first port call in Murmansk, and we are calling at Arkhangelsk for the fourth consecutive year. An increasing number of Chinese companies are actively participating in these operations. During the summer navigation season, the Arctic route has already proven to be a safe, reliable, and efficient strategic channel," he noted.

The 4th International Forum "Sprouts: Russia and China - Mutually Beneficial Cooperation" is taking place in Kazan from August 16 to 19. The business program includes more than 50 business sessions. TASS is the general media partner of the forum.