Zelensky nominates candidates to posts of defense, foreign ministers

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky officially nominated Yevgeny Khmara as Ukraine’s defense minister and Andrey Sibiga as the foreign minister to the country’s parliament, Verkhovna Rada, lawmaker Irina Gerashchenko said.

"Right now, Verkhovna Rada received Zelensky’s nominations to the posts of the defense and foreign ministers, Khmara and Sibiga, respectively," she wrote on Telegram.

In her words, the candidates are expected to meet with parliamentary factions on Tuesday. Their candidacies will be reviewed by relevant parliamentary committees on Wednesday, and subsequently the whole parliament will vote.