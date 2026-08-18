Ukraine to only have electricity for few hours a day this winter - businessman

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Electricity in Ukraine will only be available for a few hours a day this winter, Ukrainian entrepreneur Andrey Onistrat said.

"Winter will be very hard. I’m preparing for the fact that electricity will be available for just a few hours a day. There won’t be any heat," he noted in an interview with LIGA.net.

Ukraine has been experiencing power supply problems since late last year due to widespread damage to its energy infrastructure. A state of emergency has been declared in this sector. Ukrainian Union of Utility Consumers head Oleg Popenko previously warned that power outages this coming winter could last "for days or even weeks." Ukrainian Energy Minister Denis Shmygal acknowledged that this winter will be difficult for Ukrainians, no matter how events unfold. Meanwhile, Ukrainian blogger and volunteer Taras Chmut urged Ukrainians to start thinking now about moving to rural areas due to the authorities’ lack of preparation for a harsh winter ahead.