Moscow and Minsk adopt initiatives to combat Western sanctions — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Moscow and Minsk are taking measures to fight Western sanctions and ensure financial and technological sovereignty in these conditions, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on the eve of the visit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Minsk on June 14-15.

The traditional "sync up" is expected on issues of foreign policy coordination within the framework of Eurasian integration associations and various international organizations, as well as "when building relations with third countries. The implementation of joint initiatives will be reviewed, including countering the sanctions and legal aggression of the ‘collective West,’ as well as the formation of a new architecture of equal and indivisible security in Eurasia and the development of the Eurasian Charter for Diversity and Multipolarity in the 21st Century," the ministry said in a statement.

In addition, in the context of the sanctions war unleashed by the collective West, Russia and Belarus are "taking joint steps to counter illegal restrictions and strengthen financial and technological sovereignty.".