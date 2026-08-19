Russian government to help restore logistics, warehouses after Ukrainian attacks — Putin

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Logistics and warehouse facilities damaged in Ukrainian attacks need to be restored, and the Russian government should adopt an appropriate program to support the effort, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting on strategic development and national projects.

"Logistics and warehouse facilities, of course, need to be restored, including with state participation. I therefore ask the government to adopt an appropriate program. It is also necassary to bear in mind that damaged facilities should be rebuilt at a fundamentally new technological level," Putin said.

According to the Russian president, another area of focus is the construction of power grids. "This is also an essential task because, as regional economies and territories develop and new projects and digital services are launched, electricity consumption always rises and will continue to rise," he explained.