Putin calls Russia’s economic growth modest but positive

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has assessed the country's economic development trends as modest but positive, citing statistical data.

"As statistics show, economic dynamics are overall modest but positive. Gross domestic product growth is at around 1%," the head of state told a meeting of the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects.

Putin noted that economic growth is being impacted by a number of factors, including external pressure and terrorist attacks on industrial and infrastructure facilities. During the meeting, the president said, participants will also discuss plans to achieve Russia's long-term development targets, which span critical areas such as demographics, education, a comfortable living environment, technological leadership, and digital transformation.

"And, of course, among the national goals is the steady, high-quality development of the domestic economy and achieving higher growth rates across a wide range of industries. I propose to start with this topic," Putin said.