MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Russian troops, having liberated Kudiyevka in the Kharkov Region, have expanded their control in the Kazachya Lopan area, creating serious logistical difficulties for the Ukrainian armed forces, head of the Kharkov military-civilian administration Vitaly Ganchev told TASS.

On August 16, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the Kudiyevka settlement was liberated by assault units of the 11th Army Corps of the Battlegroup North.

"Russian units continue to establish a buffer zone in the Kharkov Region. By liberating Kudiyevka, our troops have expanded their control in the Kazachya Lopan area, which has created serious logistical difficulties for the enemy at this sector of the front," Ganchev said.

He added that confident advance along the entire line of contact is making it possible to evacuate civilians from the liberated areas of the Kharkov Region.