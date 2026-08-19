Seoul, Washington to conclude drills ahead of schedule on Aug. 21 — Joint Chiefs of Staff

SEOUL, August 19. /TASS/. The armed forces of the Republic of Korea and the United States will conclude the joint Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise ahead of schedule, on August 21, Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said in a statement.

Ulchi Freedom Shield was scheduled to take place from August 17 to 27. "At the proposal of the US side, the Republic of Korea and the United States decided to adjust the timing and scope of the exercises. The current Ulchi Freedom Shield exercises will be held from August 17 to 21," the statement said. Ulchi Freedom Shield is one of the two largest exercises conducted by the US and the Republic of Korea. South Korea had planned to involve 18,000 personnel in the drills.