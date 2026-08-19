FACTBOX: Ukraine’s anti-corruption agencies’ new probe, pressure on Verkhovna Rada

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) are conducting a special operation against a criminal group headed by a current and former Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine’s parliament) lawmakers and involving officials from Vladimir Zelensky’s office.

Reports have emerged of searches at the premises of Irina Mudraya, deputy head of Zelensky’s office. Media reports identify Verkhovna Rada lawmaker Vadim Stolar and former Ukrainian parliament member Maxim Mykytas as suspects in the investigation.

TASS has compiled the key information available so far.

Statement from the anti-corruption agency

- NABU and SAPO are conducting a special operation to uncover a criminal organization, according to a statement posted on NABU’s Telegram channel.

- According to the anti-corruption agencies, the group operated under the leadership of a current and former Ukrainian lawmakers, with the involvement of officials from Zelensky’s office.

- Details are expected to be announced later.

Reports on possible suspects

- The Zerkalo Nedeli newspaper reported that NABU and SAPO are conducting a special operation against Verkhovna Rada lawmaker Vadim Stolar and former Ukrainian parliament member Maxim Mykytas.

- The newspaper said that Justice Ministry officials and representatives of Sense Bank are also mentioned in the case.

- The Strana newspaper reported that the operation may be aimed at Vadim Stolar, the informal leader of the Restoration of Ukraine parliamentary group.

- Verkhovna Rada lawmaker Alexey Goncharenko, who is listed in Russia’s register of terrorists and extremists, said that NABU and SAPO were searching the premises of Irina Mudraya, deputy head of Zelensky’s office.

Possible reasons

- NABU is exerting pressure on the Verkhovna Rada to block the appointment of a new defense minister, the Strana newspaper reported.

- The Verkhovna Rada is scheduled to vote today on Yevgeny Khmara’s appointment as defense minister. Supporters of former Defense Minister Mikhail Fyodorov are seeking to block the appointment, with NABU also supporting their efforts.

- In this context, Strana said the new criminal case "should be viewed as an element of pressure on lawmakers to prevent them from voting for Khmara."

- The newspaper noted that the Restoration of Ukraine parliamentary group regularly assists the ruling Servant of the People party in securing additional votes in the Verkhovna Rada.