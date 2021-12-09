Russia’s nuclear triad deters potential enemy, says military chief

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. The Russian nuclear triad deals with the tasks of deterring a potential enemy and over 95% of the ground-based strategic nuclear forces’ launchers are ready for combat employment, Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov said on Thursday.

"The ground-based strategic nuclear forces have over 95% of launchers constantly ready for combat employment," Russia’s military chief said at a briefing for foreign military attaches.

Efforts continue to rearm the Russian Strategic Missile Force with Yars intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) and place new Avangard hypersonic missile systems on combat alert, the military chief said.

"Another nuclear-powered underwater cruiser armed with Bulava ballistic missiles will enter service with the seaborne strategic nuclear forces in the immediate future," Gerasimov specified.

As the chief of the Russian General Staff said, "work continues to modernize strategic missile carriers of the airborne strategic nuclear forces to enable them to employ advanced long-range precision missiles."

"As a whole, the Russian nuclear triad provides for the fulfillment of deterrence tasks. At the same time, the strategic nuclear forces are developing in strict compliance with the international commitments defined by the Treaty on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (the New START)," Gerasimov said.

Maintaining the nuclear triad’s high combat readiness is a major task of boosting the combat capabilities of the Armed Forces, he stressed.

The chief of the Russian General Staff also stressed that "in the current situation, the Russian Federation continues planned activities for bolstering the defense capability that rules out any possibility of impairing the country’s security.".