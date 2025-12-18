Putin receives random but curated questions from Russians for Q&A session — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin receives random questions from Russians for the Results of the Year program, which will again combine his hotline TV show and a large press conference this year, but the choice of questions covers a "full range" of subjects," Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The start of the Results of the Year with Vladimir Putin is scheduled for noon Moscow time on December 19, the event will be held again in Moscow’s main exhibition hall Gostiny Dvor.

Speaking about which issues end up "in the president's folder," Peskov told reporters that the head of state still receives a random selection of questions. "But we are trying to give him the whole picture, the whole palette," he said.

"Since we understand what our main clusters of issues are, we are collecting, roughly speaking, not 50,000 on each topic, but 100 on each topic for him."

The call center of the program Results of the Year with Vladimir Putin has been operating for the 15th day. To date, more than 2,100,000 questions have come in via different channels. Calls to the call center lead in volume as usual, with the second most popular way to contact the president being a chatbot in the Max messenger, which was tested for the first time this year.

In 2024, the headquarters of the Popular Front received just over 2,500,000 questions to the president in various formats. Russians called the call center about 1,200,000 times, more than 500,000 people preferred to contact the head of state via SMS and MMS. The rest of the requests were traditionally accepted through the Moscow, Putin mobile application, the eponymous website and through the social networks.