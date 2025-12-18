Belarusian economy remains stable despite sanctions — Lukashenko

MINSK, December 18. /TASS/. Belarus’ economy remains in a stable condition despite sanctions, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said while delivering his address to the Belarusian people and parliament at a session of the 7th All-Belarusian People’s Assembly.

"We have a stable, normal economy. The debt burden is declining, gold and foreign exchange reserves are at a historical high, and confidence in the national currency has deservedly increased," he noted, stressing that all of this has been achieved despite Western sanctions.

Lukashenko also emphasized that stable employment, a decent level of incomes, and security are ensured in the country.