MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Military expert and former French paratrooper Xavier Moreau believes that the EU’s decision to impose sanctions on its own citizens, including himself, sets a "fairly new" precedent that violates the constitution of the Fifth French Republic.

Earlier, the EU added two military experts to its anti-Russian sanctions list: Moreau and Jacques Baud, a retired Swiss army colonel and former NATO adviser.

"I believe my case is unique - a French citizen being targeted by sanctions. As a rule, this contradicts the [French] Constitution," Moreau said, commenting on a TASS question about the growing number of sanctions imposed by EU countries on their own citizens.

The expert noted that previously, a "Swiss-Cameroonian citizen [Nathalie Yamb]" had been subject to EU sanctions.

According to Moreau, imposing sanctions on a French citizen without a trial is unacceptable. "Usually, a person is convicted and punished after being tried for a crime. You can't just punish someone arbitrarily," he emphasized.

The French expert concluded that, although he has not seen many such cases, this precedent "represents a new approach by the Brussels regime, which acts like a dictatorship."