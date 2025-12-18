Russia ready to restore intergovernmental trade commission with Slovakia

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Russia is ready to restoration of work of the intergovernmental agreement on trade and economic cooperation with Slovakia, Official Spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said.

"We definitely welcome readiness of the Slovak side to develop trade and economic interaction with Russia. In particular, in the format of the bilateral Russian-Slovak intergovernmental commission," the diplomat said. The commission’s activities were interrupted after the year of 2021. "We are ready to restore interaction in this format and expect appointment of the Slovak co-chairman of the commission," Zakharova noted.

Minister of Science and Higher Education Valery Falkov heads the commission from the Russian side, the diplomat noted. "Intergovernmental commissions in general are an efficient tool of international cooperation. We assume that the restart of work of the Russian-Slovak intergovernmental commission may give a new impetus to development of the potential of trade and economic cooperation between Russia and Slovakia and will enable increasing the bilateral trade turnover over time, and to expand investment and technological cooperation on fair, non-discriminating and mutually beneficial basis," Zakharova stressed.

The activity of bilateral intergovernmental commissions on trade and economic cooperation is frozen at the moment on the initiative of Europeans with the absolute majority of EU member-countries, the diplomat noted. "Hungary is the only country, with interaction continued with it within the framework of the intergovernmental commission on a regular basis. It is the reliable economic partner of our country. The regular 16th meeting of the Russian-Hungarian intergovernmental commission was held in Moscow on December 9," she added.