Russia urges US to de-escalate with Venezuela, avoid making 'fatal mistake' — MFA

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Hopefully, the administration of US President Donald Trump will come to its senses in its row with Venezuela, and avoid making a "fatal" mistake, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We note continuous and deliberate attempts to escalate tensions with our ally Venezuela. Unilateral decisions creating a threat to international shipping are particularly alarming," the ministry noted. "Hopefully, the Trump administration, known for pursuing a rational and practical policy course, will stop short of making a fatal mistake and refrain from escalating things down a path that may cause unpredictable consequences for the entire Western Hemisphere," Russia’s MFA emphasized.

"We have consistently pushed for the normalization of dialogue between Washington and Caracas," the ministry continued. "We are convinced that steps to de-escalate the situation and find solutions to existing problems and differences, with respect for international legal norms, are needed. Latin America and the Caribbean must remain a zone of peace that guarantees a stable and independent development of countries in the region," according to the MFA.

The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed its solidarity with the embattled Venezuelan people, and support for the Maduro-led government in its efforts to protect the country’s national interests and sovereignty.