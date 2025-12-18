EU countries spend increasingly more for militarization — Russian intelligence chief

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Member-countries of the European Union spend more and more for militarization, Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Sergey Naryshkin told TASS in an interview.

"Yes, these are public data and they do not hide that," he said, answering a question whether strong militarization of EU countries is indeed in progress.

This is manifested not merely in statements but also in specific decisions, in budgets approved and in financial resources spent "more and more for militarization" by European countries, especially by some of them, Naryshkin said. "It is indeed so," he added.