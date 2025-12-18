Kremlin gets set to be briefed by US on talks with Ukraine, EU

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Russia is getting set to touch base with the US side so that it can be briefed by Washington on its talks with Kiev and Brussels on a Ukraine deal, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We are indeed working on arranging certain contacts with our American counterparts to gather information on the outcomes of their work with Europeans and Ukrainians," Peskov said.

Earlier, the American news outlet Axios reported, citing sources, that representatives from the US, Ukraine and Russia will travel to Miami, Florida this week for separate meetings.

According to media reports, US President Donald Trump’s representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are set to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Special Envoy Kirill Dmitriev.