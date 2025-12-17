Russia to conclude military-technical cooperation agreements with six countries

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Russia signed documents on military-technical cooperation with eight countries and the like agreements will be made with six countries more in 2026, Defense Minister Andrey Belousov said.

"We started the transition to a long-term and comprehensive nature of planning interaction with partners. We implemented a new format of plans for three-and five-year period. These are the specific action plans comprehensively covering all the areas of cooperation," Belousov said.

"Specifically, these are the exchange of experience in different military spheres, training of specialists, joint exercises and other practical forms of interaction, and military-technical aid and military-technical cooperation. We signed such documents with eight countries, including Belarus and a number of Central and Southeast Asian countries. Plans are to sign such cooperation plans with six more countries," the minister added.