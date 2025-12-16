US resumes use of Guantanamo base for detention of illegal migrants

NEW YORK, December 16. /TASS/. The United States has resumed filling the detention center for illegal migrants at the Guantanamo Bay base in Cuba, where 22 illegal Cuban migrants are now housed, The New York Times reported citing sources.

According to them, among these 22 illegal immigrants, there are five men who are recognized as "high-threat illegal aliens," who are usually put in prison.

The complex has been empty since mid-October, when the United States deported 18 people to El Salvador and Guatemala. Later that month, the base staff was evacuated as Hurricane Melissa was approaching.

In total, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained about 730 people in a migrant detention center established on the base, most of whom arrived from Latin American countries, including El Salvador, Guatemala and Venezuela.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly said that about 25 million people had entered the country illegally before he came to power. The owner of the White House has often spoken out in favor of stricter immigration policy. After the inauguration, he introduced a state of emergency on the US border with Mexico. Trump promised to ensure the largest operation in American history to deport illegal migrants.