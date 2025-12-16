Ukraine’s ex-commander-in-chief warns about risks of civil war after conflict is ended

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Valery Zaluzhny, former Ukrainian army commander-in-chief and now Ambassador to London, has warned of the risks of political destabilization and a civil war when the conflict is over and soldiers return from the battlefield.

"It should be understood that finding themselves in conditions of, say, drastically shrunk incomes, with no job and no housing, being unable to realize any success in society and family, people with combat experience and weapons in their hands become vulnerable to all sorts of provocations and the temptation of easy money. This generates serious risks, starting from a crime wave and threats in the streets, at the least <…>. This may entail risks of a political destabilization in Ukraine and threats to national security, such as a civil war," the Novosti Live news outlet quoted him as saying at a forum dedicated to the future of Ukrainian soldiers in post-war society.

That is why, in his words, "the end of the war and the return of around one million of soldiers" will be "another challenge to the state and civil society."