Putin studies questions from Russians for upcoming Q&A session in detail — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin is studying in detail the messages from Russians sent for the upcoming hotline and a Q&A session, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"We see that this is indeed the case," he said on the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

Peskov said that there were fewer pressing questions from the participants of the special military operation. "This means that work is underway and it is bearing fruit. Probably, these issues are somewhere in the fifth or sixth place," he said.

He added that there are fewer questions about healthcare this year, but many questions about social issues.

In 2024, the headquarters of the Popular Front received just over 2.5 million questions to the president in various formats. Russians called the center about 1.2 million times, and more than 500,000 people chose to contact the head of state via SMS and MMS. The rest of the requests were traditionally accepted through the Moscow, Putin mobile application, the eponymous website, as well as through the social networks.

About the event

This is the fourth time that a large press conference and a direct line with Putin will be held together. This option was first tested in 2020, when the pandemic prevented the events from being held separately. This format was returned to in 2023, and it was dubbed Results of the Year with Vladimir Putin.

Since 2001 (excluding combined events), the direct line has been held 18 times, and the big press conference 16 times. Moreover, Putin conducted a direct line with the Russians not only as president, but also as chairman of the government.