BRICS must continue to be pillar of multipolarity — Russian deputy foreign minister

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. BRICS must continue to strengthen itself as one of the key pillars of a multipolar world order, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stated.

"The ministers talk about politics, but BRICS is not only about politics, it is about economics and finance, it is about people-to-people contacts. We respect everyone's position, but the main thing is that the direction of movement must be progressive. BRICS cannot afford to make a mistake; BRICS must continue to establish itself as one of the key pillars of multipolarity," he said in a comment to Vesti.