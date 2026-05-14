First Russian-Arab summit to be held in late summer-fall 2026

KAZAN, May 14. /TASS/. The first-ever Russian-Arab summit, which has been postponed due to the conflict in the Middle East, will be held in late summer-fall of 2026, with the venue is yet to be chosen, Andrey Belyaninov, Secretary General of the World Peoples Assembly, said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier explained why the summit has been postponed. According to the Russian leader, this was done not to hinder the peace settlement process in the Middle East.

"The summit will he held this year. Our Arab colleagues insist on that because it is still topical. We are to hold consultations with them and I think that [the summit will take place] in August, or maybe, in October. I think it will be quite symbolic is the summit is held in Cairo, which hosts the headquarters of the Arab League," he told TASS on the sidelines of the Russia-Islamic World: KazanForum. However, in his words, the venue has not yet been chosen.

According to the expert, Russia has very good relations with 20 Arab countries.

The 17th Russia-Islamic World: KazanForum International Economic Forum is being held in Kazan from May 12 through 17. TASS is its general information partner.