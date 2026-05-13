Orban rejects new government’s remarks about Hungary in decline

BUDAPEST, May 13. /TASS/. Former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has rejected statements by the country’s new government that it inherited Hungary in a state of economic and social decline.

On the first day of the new cabinet led by Peter Magyar, the former prime minister listed the achievements of his government over the past 16 years. He said that during that period "more than 1 million new jobs were created in Hungary," preferential gas and electricity prices were introduced, families with children received substantial tax deductions, specialists under the age of 25 were exempted from paying taxes, 13th-and 14th-month pensions were introduced, and young families gained access to mortgage loans at 3% annual interest. "The minimum wage became 4.5 times higher, while the average salary increased fourfold compared with 2010. The average salary of doctors stands at 2 million forints (more than €5,500), while teachers’ salaries are approaching 1 million forints (around €2,800)," Orban said in a video address broadcast by Hungarian television channels.

"We doubled state assets and bought back the airport and energy companies from foreigners. Hungary’s gold reserves increased from three tons to over 100 tons, while our foreign currency reserves rose to the highest level in history. Hungary is the safest country in Europe. There are no immigrants in Hungary," the former prime minister said.

"Our track record speaks for itself. Starting today, Hungary is governed by a liberal government. Let us hope it will not throw away what our patriotic forces have built over the past 16 years," Orban added.