Yemeni Coast Guard reports armed seizure of tanker in country's waters

TUNIS, May 2. /TASS/. The tanker M/T EUREKA has been attacked and seized by unidentified armed men off the coast of Yemen, the Coast Guard said in a statement.

"According to preliminary information, the tanker was subjected to an armed attack by unknown persons who boarded and seized it, after which they headed towards the Gulf of Aden, to the Somali coast," it said.

The tanker was located, and efforts are being made to ensure the safety of the crew.

According to the statement, the incident occurred off the coast of Shabwa province.