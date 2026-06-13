GENICHESK, June 13. /TASS/. Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt is the owner of Swift Beat, a company that manufactures Hornet drones, which Ukraine uses to attack civilian targets and transport in Russia, said Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry for the Crimes of the Kiev Regime Rodion Miroshnik.

"According to official data, Hornet drones are manufactured by the American company Swift Beat, owned by Eric Schmidt, former Google CEO. The first combat use of such drones in the zone of the special military operation was recorded in March 2026, when these drones attacked Donetsk," he wrote on Telegram.

Miroshnik added that Russia shot down such a drone in the Kharkov direction.

"The Nazis have received this type of drones in significant numbers in recent months. Presumably, this American drone is equipped with satellite navigation and is capable of performing autonomous flights at a distance of up to 145 kilometers. It can carry up to five kilograms of explosives. It is the foreign supplies that put new weapons in the hands of Ukrainian murderers of civilians. They, together with [Vladimir] Zelensky’s regime, are responsible for the war crimes committed by this weapon," he said.